Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 12,676 Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,676 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 35,672 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 27,232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,294,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 64,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period.

SNSR stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $35.64.

