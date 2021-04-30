Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 12,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 28.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 602.6% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $122.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.58 and its 200-day moving average is $113.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 92.62, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.