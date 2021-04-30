Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 4,582 Shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVG. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 147,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 96,334 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000.

Shares of FIVG stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.82. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $37.18.

