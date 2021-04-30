Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $914,000 Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,506,000 after acquiring an additional 648,974 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,004,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,696,000 after acquiring an additional 414,842 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,307,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,841,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 615,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,373,000 after acquiring an additional 177,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKG opened at $89.64 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $115.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.71.

