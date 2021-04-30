Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $832,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,407 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 59,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 37,077 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 132,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.39.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $46.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.16 billion, a PE ratio of 124.97, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $46.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

