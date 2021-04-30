Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $544,000 Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 343,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 192,147 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 121,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $148.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.40. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

