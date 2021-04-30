Archford Capital Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,676 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNSR. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000.

Get Global X Internet of Things ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $35.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.