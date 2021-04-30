Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 822 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,441,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after buying an additional 16,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000.

ARKG opened at $89.64 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $115.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.71.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.