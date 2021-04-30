Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 122 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. S&T Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $225.43 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $227.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.21 and its 200-day moving average is $198.80.

