Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,657,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $174.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.09.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Insiders have sold a total of 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

