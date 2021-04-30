Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.77.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $799,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 134,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 280,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.