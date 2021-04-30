Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $63.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland traded as high as $63.24 and last traded at $63.23, with a volume of 41811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.77.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.