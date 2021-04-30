Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

ABR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 3,590 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABR stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,630. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a current ratio of 18.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.06%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

