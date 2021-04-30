AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $152.68 and last traded at $152.05, with a volume of 190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.64.

The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.48%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,325,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,316,000 after buying an additional 98,299 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,308,000 after acquiring an additional 204,164 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 934,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,931,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 699,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

