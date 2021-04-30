Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Announces Earnings Results

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AIT traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.66. The stock had a trading volume of 152,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,406. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 197.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.90. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $45.95 and a twelve month high of $97.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

AIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

