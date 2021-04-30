Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.49.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.42. 3,728,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,010,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.72.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Apple by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030,352 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Apple by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,810,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,136,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

