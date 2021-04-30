Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,988,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,010,797. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Apple alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.49.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apple stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.