Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 82.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,400 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $6,250,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $360,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,308,428 shares of company stock valued at $66,994,836 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APO traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $55.26. 2,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,464. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $56.29.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on APO. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.