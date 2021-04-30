APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after buying an additional 2,814,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of APA by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after buying an additional 1,449,472 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,567,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after buying an additional 779,980 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of APA by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 730,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after buying an additional 500,909 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $20.68 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.87.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Susquehanna upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

