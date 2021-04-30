Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AON were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 69.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.8% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 146,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $8,976,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock traded up $13.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,815. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $240.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.31 and a 200-day moving average of $215.33. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.07%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

