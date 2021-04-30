ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,567,200 shares, a growth of 281.2% from the March 31st total of 2,772,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,283.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

OTCMKTS:ANPDF opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 1.22. ANTA Sports Products has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.