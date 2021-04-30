Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Trading 6.9% Higher

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF)’s share price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41.

About Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF)

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

