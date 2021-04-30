Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $9.03 and last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 58091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

