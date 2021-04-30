Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the March 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AHCHY stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.05. Anhui Conch Cement has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily offers Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the CONCH brand.

