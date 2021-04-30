AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Director Acquires $330,820.00 in Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $330,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 99,600 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $2,344,584.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 2,777,800 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $52,694,866.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 29,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $751,660.00.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $667.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 402.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in AnaptysBio by 771.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $882,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANAB. Truist raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

