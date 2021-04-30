Analyzing SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) and GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) and GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and GREE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 19.21% 2.89% 1.48% GREE N/A N/A N/A

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GREE has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and GREE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67 GREE 0 0 0 0 N/A

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $25.90, indicating a potential upside of 11.56%. Given SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than GREE.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and GREE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $607.71 million 6.58 $236.66 million N/A N/A GREE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than GREE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust beats GREE on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada. SmartCentres continues to focus on enhancing the lives of Canadians by planning and developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties. A publicly announced $11.9 billion intensification program ($5.4 billion at SmartCentres' share) represents the REIT's current major development focus on which construction is expected to commence within the next five years. This intensification program consists of rental apartments, condos, seniors' residences and hotels, to be developed under the SmartLiving banner, and retail, office, and storage facilities, to be developed under the SmartCentres banner. SmartCentres' intensification program is expected to produce an additional 59.3 million square feet (27.9 million square feet at SmartCentres' share) of space, 27.1 million square feet (12.3 million square feet at SmartCentres' share) of which has or will commence construction within next five years. From shopping centres to city centres, SmartCentres is uniquely positioned to reshape the Canadian urban and urban-suburban landscape. Included in this intensification program is the Trust's share of SmartVMC which, when completed, is expected to include approximately 11.0 million square feet of mixed-use space in Vaughan, Ontario. Construction of the first five sold-out phases of Transit City Condominiums that represent 2,789 residential units continues to progress. Final closings of the first two phases of Transit City Condominiums began ahead of budget and ahead of schedule in August 2020 and as at September 30, 2020, 766 units (representing approximately 70% of all 1,110 units in the first and second phases) had closed with the balance of units expected to close before year end. In addition, the presold 631 units in the third phase along with 22 townhomes, all of which are sold out and currently under construction, are expected to close in 2021. The fourth and fifth sold-out phases representing 1,026 units are currently under construction and are expected to close in 2023.

About GREE

GREE, Inc., a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber). The company discovers, produces, and manages VTubers; creates and distributes video programs of VTubers; develops and publishes platforms; and provides studio systems, as well as offers financial support for creators and start-ups. In addition, the company operates MINE, an online video magazine that features women's fashion, beauty, and lifestyle topics; LIMIA, an online magazine that features home and living lifestyle content; ARINE, an online magazine for young women; and aumo, an online lifestyle magazine. Further, it provides solutions for online advertising and marketing business; and invests in Internet business related technology services companies. GREE, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

