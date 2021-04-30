Analyzing PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) & Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PFSweb and Digital Media Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb $294.02 million 0.51 -$2.17 million $0.05 147.60 Digital Media Solutions N/A N/A -$1.32 million N/A N/A

Digital Media Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PFSweb.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.2% of PFSweb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Digital Media Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of PFSweb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PFSweb and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb -0.76% -1.08% -0.27% Digital Media Solutions N/A -102.15% 7.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PFSweb and Digital Media Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb 0 0 3 0 3.00 Digital Media Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00

PFSweb presently has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 19.69%. Digital Media Solutions has a consensus target price of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 22.92%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than PFSweb.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats PFSweb on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology and data strategy services comprising commerce development, orchestrated services, data strategy, quality assurance, and training; and order to cash service, consisting of technology collaboration, information management, payments, business-to-business financial management, and direct-to-consumer financial management. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, pop-up distribution centers, and kitting and assembly; and customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help. PFSweb, Inc. has a strategic partnership with AttraqtGroup PLC. It serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, health, luxury goods, cosmetics, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, coins and collectibles, consumer electronics, quick-serve restaurants, telecommunications, computer and office products, technology manufacturing, and other industries. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career. It builds, hosts, and maintains a portfolio of owned and operated websites in various verticals, such as insurance, education, home services, consumer finance, and automotive; and digital performance marketing solutions for its advertising clients' brand-specific products or services. The company also offers software-as-a-service and managed services to clients in the insurance, consumer finance, and education verticals. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

