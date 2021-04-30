Analyzing Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) and The Southern (NYSE:SO)

The Southern (NYSE:SO) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get The Southern alerts:

This table compares The Southern and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Southern $21.42 billion 3.22 $4.75 billion $3.11 20.95 Brookfield Renewable Partners $2.98 billion 3.71 $10.00 million N/A N/A

The Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Profitability

This table compares The Southern and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Southern 15.80% 10.08% 2.69% Brookfield Renewable Partners -1.22% -0.23% -0.10%

Dividends

The Southern pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. The Southern pays out 82.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Southern has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years. The Southern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Southern and Brookfield Renewable Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Southern 3 2 8 0 2.38 Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 12 2 0 2.14

The Southern presently has a consensus target price of $66.15, suggesting a potential upside of 1.53%. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus target price of $40.82, suggesting a potential upside of 1.44%. Given The Southern’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The Southern is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Volatility and Risk

The Southern has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.6% of The Southern shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of The Southern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Southern beats Brookfield Renewable Partners on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations. It owns and/or operates 30 hydroelectric generating stations, 24 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 13 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 44 solar facilities, 13 wind facilities, 1 fuel cell facility, and 1 battery storage facility; and constructs, operates, and maintains 75,924 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 157 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company serves approximately 8.6 million electric and gas utility customers. It also provides products and services in the areas of energy efficiency, and utility infrastructure. In addition, the company offers digital wireless communications and fiber optics services. The Southern Company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass. The company was founded on June 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.