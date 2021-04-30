Analysts Set Expectations for Rollins, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rollins in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ROL. TheStreet cut shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE ROL opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29. Rollins has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 105.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

