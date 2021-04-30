Analysts Set Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) PT at $6.05

Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.95. 79,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,271. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $8.09.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 20.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

