Analysts Expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will report $2.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.95 billion. Xcel Energy reported sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $12.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.85 billion to $12.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.26 billion to $13.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.04. 95,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,339. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

