Analysts Expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $1.29. Unum Group reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

UNM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,289. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1,352.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 67,618 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

