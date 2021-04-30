Analysts Expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.87. The Southern posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.93.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 51.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 33.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.6% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $65.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,026,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,780. The company has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.68. The Southern has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

