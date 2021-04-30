Analysts Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Post $2.50 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.76 and the lowest is $2.33. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $9.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $11.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

LOW opened at $198.44 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $102.31 and a 1 year high of $208.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $142.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after buying an additional 783,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $459,076,000 after buying an additional 37,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

