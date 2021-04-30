Analysts Expect Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) to Announce -$1.06 EPS

Analysts expect Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) to post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.20). Karuna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 221.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.47) to ($3.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.88) to ($3.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89).

A number of analysts recently commented on KRTX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $146.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.76 and its 200 day moving average is $105.76.

In other news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,406,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,974,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,012,500 shares of company stock worth $119,413,500. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

