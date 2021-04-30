Analysts Expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.20. Heritage Commerce reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.