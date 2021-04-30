Analysts Expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.20. Heritage Commerce reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

