Analysts Expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $605.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to post sales of $605.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $590.10 million and the highest is $617.80 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $661.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,887,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after acquiring an additional 618,617 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 115.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 341,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,617,000 after acquiring an additional 182,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 302,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,402,000 after acquiring an additional 155,268 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLT traded down $5.10 on Friday, hitting $287.74. 360,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,728. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $206.60 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

