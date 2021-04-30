Analysts Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will post sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.81 billion. Biogen posted sales of $3.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $10.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.46 billion to $10.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $11.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.14 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.33. 529,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.19 and its 200 day moving average is $264.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Biogen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Biogen by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

