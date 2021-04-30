Analysts Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.39. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05.

PINE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $727,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PINE traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $18.20. 402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,010. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $20.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Read More: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.