Analysts Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $1.93. SYNNEX reported earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,428,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,409 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 960.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,835,000 after buying an additional 576,465 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,941,000 after purchasing an additional 384,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,416,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $124.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.89. SYNNEX has a one year low of $34.14 and a one year high of $126.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.