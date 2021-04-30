Analysts Anticipate Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to announce ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Quanterix reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $291,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $103,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,299. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter worth about $318,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter worth about $1,768,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Quanterix by 11.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QTRX stock opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

