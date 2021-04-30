Analysts Anticipate Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.97 Billion

Brokerages expect that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will announce $6.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.94 billion and the highest is $6.99 billion. Performance Food Group posted sales of $7.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year sales of $28.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.22 billion to $28.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.51 billion to $31.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after buying an additional 1,051,039 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $463,888,000 after purchasing an additional 652,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after acquiring an additional 550,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

