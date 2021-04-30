Analysts Anticipate Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Occidental Petroleum reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

OXY opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.52. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,145,000 after purchasing an additional 514,525 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,512,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,797,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,937,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,852,000 after buying an additional 58,805 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,864,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $34,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

