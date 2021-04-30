Analysts Anticipate Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.29 Million

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will report $13.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.76 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $15.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $54.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.42 million to $57.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $57.15 million, with estimates ranging from $52.60 million to $59.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ MRCC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $10.81. 143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth $237,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth $713,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.