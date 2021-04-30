Analysts Anticipate Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will report $13.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.76 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $15.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $54.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.42 million to $57.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $57.15 million, with estimates ranging from $52.60 million to $59.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ MRCC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $10.81. 143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth $237,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth $713,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.