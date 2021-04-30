Analysts Anticipate Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will announce $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. Fortinet reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 9,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $297,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet stock traded up $9.10 on Friday, reaching $204.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,885. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.40. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.12, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $103.76 and a twelve month high of $209.39.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.