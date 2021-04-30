Analysts Anticipate Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter.

CBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE CBD traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,781. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after buying an additional 602,135 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after buying an additional 76,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 171,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 23,608 shares during the period.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

