Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will report earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.53. Amgen reported earnings of $4.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $16.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.12 to $17.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $18.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.44 to $19.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.23.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.71. 4,046,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,905. The stock has a market cap of $135.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.10. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

