American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.

NYSE:AMT opened at $250.41 on Friday. American Tower has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.20 and a 200 day moving average of $229.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.79). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

