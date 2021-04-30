American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

AREC has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (up from $3.75) on shares of American Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital started coverage on American Resources in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of AREC traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365,260. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

