Amedisys, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amedisys in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $285.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.12 and its 200-day moving average is $272.98. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $165.42 and a 1 year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,953 shares of company stock valued at $787,246. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Amedisys by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 6,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amedisys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

